THE WRONG PLACE TO LOOK FOR HONOR (profanity alert):

There is no honor among anti-immigrant advocates and liars, I suppose. After dutifully lying on behalf of the president regarding his abhorrent language ("shithole countries"), Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) were outed by the White House. The Post reports:





Three White House officials said Perdue and Cotton told the White House that they heard "s[***]house" rather than "s[***]hole," allowing them to deny the president's comments on television over the weekend. The two men initially said publicly that they could not recall what the president said.





Not only did these two repeatedly lie, but Cotton also impugned the integrity of Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), who told the truth. Asked whether the accusation that Trump spoke the offending words or the sentiment was phony, Cotton lied, "Yes." He went on to say, "Senator Durbin has misrepresented what happened in White House meetings before, and he was corrected by Obama administration officials by it."





Honorable men would resign after such a remarkable revelation of their crummy character; neither Cotton nor Perdue will.



