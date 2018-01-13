THE WOGS START AT 1630:

America is a nation of holers. It is an improbable yet wildly successful experiment in the transformation -- by means of hope, opportunity and ambition -- of holers into doers, makers, thinkers and givers. Are you of Irish descent? Italian? Polish? Scottish? Chinese? Chances are, your ancestors did not get on a boat because life in the old country was placid and prosperous and grandpa owned a bank. With few exceptions, Americans are the dregs of the wine, the chaff of the wheat. If you don't know this by now, it makes you the wax in the ear.





Donald Trump is the wax in the ear.





Some of the fury -- and most of the apologetics -- surrounding the president's alleged remark about "all these people from s[***]hole countries" concerns the nature of the countries themselves. Liberals can be squeamish about calling poor countries bad names, while conservatives such as Mark Steyn chortle that "nobody voluntarily moves to Haiti." Which, let's be real, is basically right.





Yet that's beside the point. We are not talking about Haiti, El Salvador, Nigeria or any other country on the president's insult list. What counts are the people from these countries, both those who are already in the United States as well as those who wish to come. Why should the president think they are any less fit to become Americans than the Norwegians he seems to fancy?





The obvious answer is racism, the same "textbook" case that Paul Ryan spoke of in June 2016 after Trump called a federal judge's fitness into question on account of his ethnic heritage.