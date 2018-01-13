THE UNTAINTED:

Over the past year, she has pushed through three new sets of sanctions against North Korea, bringing China and Russia on side to tackle what Trump sees as his administration's number one security threat.





Those sanctions won the unanimous backing of the council, where finding common ground with Haley is testing diplomatic skills.





The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley is hawkish on Iran, fiercely pro-Israel and a strong advocate of cost-cutting at the United Nations.





That those three signature issues play well with the US Republican voter base is not lost on most diplomats.





"What matters above all are perceptions internally, in the US," said another council diplomat, who like many declined to be quoted.





Haley was among the first administration officials to take a hard line on Russia, declaring that sanctions over Crimea would remain in place until Moscow gave the territory back to Ukraine. [...]





For months, Haley had been tipped as a possible replacement to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whom she has upstaged with her media appearances and statements that at times appear to break new ground.





In October, she put that speculation to rest, telling reporters that she wasn't interested.





"I would not take it," Haley told reporters on a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo. "I want to be where I'm most effective."





She is seen as a possible vice president to Mike Pence, should he take over the presidency.





Author Michael Wolff, whose book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" has become a national sensation, claims Haley has set her sights higher and is eyeing the presidency.





According to published excerpts, Haley began positioning herself as Trump's heir after concluding in October that he was a one-term president.



