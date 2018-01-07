THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





Brad Parscale, digital director for the Trump campaign, took to Twitter Friday to hit back at claims made by author Michael Wolff in the book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," an explosive new tell-all about the Trump administration. But while Parscale was trying to defend Donald Trump, he ended up throwing two members of Trump's own family under the bus instead.





"Jared Kushner and Eric Trump were joint deputy campaign managers" whose approval was needed before any decisions were made about the campaign's operations, Parscale said in a tweet.





"Nobody else. Not one person made a decision without their approval," he wrote.