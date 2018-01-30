THE STATE OF THE UNION IS UNIFIED:





Gallup has just published average state-by-state job-approval data for the president for 2017 as a whole. His national average for the year was 38 percent -- the lowest for a first-year president in Gallup's long polling history -- which happens to be exactly where he is today. Perhaps more importantly, he was under 50 percent for the last year in job approval in 38 of the 50 states, including 18 he carried in 2016. Trump was actually under 40 percent in Texas, and no better than 43 percent in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, Michigan, and North Carolina.