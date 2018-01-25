January 25, 2018
THE SPECIAL OBLIGATION:
Holocaust survivors urge Netanyahu not to deport African asylum seekers (times of Israel, 1/25/18)
In a letter sent to the prime minister on Thursday, the 36 survivors called on the prime minister to make a "historic decision" and reverse the controversial deportation plan, according to the Haaretz daily. [...]They added, "Do the Jewish thing, like [former premier] Menachem Begin, who accepted refugees from the Vietnam War, and gave those asylum seekers life."As Jews, whom the world turned its back on in our most difficult time, we have a special obligation not to remain indifferent, and to prevent the expulsion of asylum seekers," they said. "The state must grant them a safe haven and not send them to their deaths in a foreign country."
