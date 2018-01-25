THE SPECIAL OBLIGATION:

In a letter sent to the prime minister on Thursday, the 36 survivors called on the prime minister to make a "historic decision" and reverse the controversial deportation plan, according to the Haaretz daily. [...]





They added, "Do the Jewish thing, like [former premier] Menachem Begin, who accepted refugees from the Vietnam War, and gave those asylum seekers life.





"As Jews, whom the world turned its back on in our most difficult time, we have a special obligation not to remain indifferent, and to prevent the expulsion of asylum seekers," they said. "The state must grant them a safe haven and not send them to their deaths in a foreign country."