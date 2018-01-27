THE SHIRTHOUSE:

The United States' bustling tourism sector has taken a considerable hit since Donald Trump entered the White House in January 2017.





According to a new report, the US economy attracted four percent less tourists throughout 2017 than in Obama's final year in charge. May had the highest drop of tourism, falling by almost nine percent. According to CBS Connecticut, the US missed out on around $4.6 billion (£3.2 billion) in tourism revenue during the first six months of Trump's reign.





Foreign investors are also avoiding the United States, costing the country about 40,000 potential jobs.





Tourism Economics' Adam Sacks told the New York Times: "It's not a reach to say the rhetoric and policies of this administration are affecting sentiment around the world, creating antipathy toward the US and affecting travel behaviour."