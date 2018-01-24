January 24, 2018
THE RIGHT VS JUSTICE:
JUST IN: DOJ's Stephen Boyd has sent a letter to @DevinNunes saying release of *the memo* without review by DOJ/FBI would be "extraordinarily reckless." Says the memo purports to be based on "classified source materials that neither you nor most of" the committee "have seen." pic.twitter.com/F0pmL34vhk— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 24, 2018
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 24, 2018 7:39 PM
