January 23, 2018
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT (profanity alert):
St. Peters Company Sells Holocaust-Style Yellow Star for 'Gun Owners' (Danny Wicentowski, Jan 22, 2018, River Front Times)
The persecution of gun owners in America has an "uncanny" similarity to the abuses Jews suffered under Nazi rule -- at least, that's true according to a remarkable item description for a "morale patch" shaped like a yellow Star of David that's currently being sold by a St. Peters gun store.
The hysterical victimology of these guys is even more unappealing than most things about them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 23, 2018 1:19 PM