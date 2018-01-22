January 22, 2018
THE REGULATORY PRESIDENT:
Trump Slaps Steep Tariffs on Imported Washing Machines and Solar Products (ANA SWANSON, JAN. 22, 2018, NY Times)
President Trump has imposed steep tariffs on both washing machines and solar products, responding to two separate trade cases that sought to protect American industry from a flood of cheap imports, including from China, the United States trade representative said Monday.
Oh, for the days of the UR, removing restrictions on the economy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 22, 2018 5:55 PM