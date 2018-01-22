THE REGULATORY PRESIDENT:





President Trump has imposed steep tariffs on both washing machines and solar products, responding to two separate trade cases that sought to protect American industry from a flood of cheap imports, including from China, the United States trade representative said Monday.





Oh, for the days of the UR, removing restrictions on the economy.



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 22, 2018 5:55 PM

