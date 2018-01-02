THE REGULATORY PRESIDENT:





"We all agree that in an ideal world it should be handled at the federal level," says California state senator Scott Wiener. "But if the federal government's going to abdicate, then we need to take action, and I'm glad that a number of states are looking at this."





Along with pursuing lawsuits over irregularities in the FCC process (like millions of fake citizen comments being submitted), several states are crafting their own net neutrality laws, which they will start debating as new legislative sessions commence this month. They would prohibit internet service providers from blocking or hindering access to legal online content sources, or from offering premium-bandwidth "fast lane" deals to others. Washington State was first to act, with Democratic and Republican state representatives debuting nearly identical bills back on December 13 and 14.