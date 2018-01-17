THE ORANGE ANCHOR:

Thanks to predictions of a Democratic wave in 2018, a record number of House Republicans have announced they're retiring, and some likely candidates have opted not to run. The year's first contests, a handful of statehouse special elections held on Tuesday, seemed to confirm that they made the right call.





The biggest news is an upset in Wisconsin's 10th Senate District, where Democrat Patty Schachtner, a medical examiner, beat Republican Adam Jarchow, a member of the state Assembly, by 9 points.





The rural district's voting history did not suggest an easy win for Democrats. For the last 17 years, the seat was held by Republican state Senator Sheila Harsdorf, who stepped down in November to serve as Governor Scott Walker's agriculture secretary. In the 2016 election Harsdorf won by 26 points and Donald Trump won by 17 points; Romney easily took the district in 2012, though Wisconsin went to Obama.