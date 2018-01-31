THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

While the left-right metaphor isn't totally obsolete, it seems to describe a range in an increasingly narrow center of American politics.





On the extreme ends it's easier to see how the far-left and far-right are closer together. Rather than placing them on extreme opposite ends, it's more accurate to consider them through the lens of the horseshoe theory, a concept in political science that claims the far left and the far right, rather than being at opposite and opposing ends of a linear political continuum, closely resemble one another, much like the ends of a horseshoe. [...]





I'm a conservative who subscribes to a form of mistake theory: I believe that since most liberals have mistaken view of reality they endorse "solutions" that are unworkable because they are rooted in an imaginary perspective of how the world functions.





I assumed most people on the right were also mistake theorists and was shocked over the past few years to discover just how wrong I've been. I was confused about why people who I thought shared my conservative worldview were willing to embrace almost any anti-conservative political policy (i.e., economic protectionism, expansion of government power, identity politics) as long as they and the politicians in power were "making liberals cry."



