THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Last January, Donald Trump infamously omitted mention of the Jews from his Holocaust Memorial Day statement, provoking a national scandal and withering criticism from liberals. Today, Jeremy Corbyn, the leftist leader of the U.K. Labour party, released his Holocaust Memorial Day statement--and did the exact same thing.





As has been widely reported, Labour under Corbyn has been rocked by escalating anti-Semitism scandals, leading to the suspension of dozens of officials, and extending all the way up to Corbyn himself. Before the 2017 U.K. election, just 13 percent of British Jews said they would vote for Corbyn's Labour, the same as the percentage of Muslims who voted for Donald Trump. This Holocaust statement, then, offered Corbyn an easy opportunity to mend some fences with British Jews and show that he takes their concerns into account.





Instead, he managed to erase Jews from the story of their own genocide. Here is Corbyn's statement in its entirety:





We should never forget the Holocaust: The millions who died, the millions displaced and cruel hurt their descendants have suffered.





We should understand the way fascism arose in Germany and the circumstances that gave space for the Nazis to grow.





At this, and at all other times, we should reflect and make sure succeeding generations understand the power of words.





Their power to do immense good and inspire; and their power to promote hate and division.





Let us use their power to educate to inspire but above all to build values of trust and respect.





Corbyn was seemingly unaware of the irony of calling for people to be circumspect in using their "power of words" while utterly effacing the Holocaust's primary victims from his account of their murder.