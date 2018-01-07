January 7, 2018
THE LEFT IS THE RIGHT:
The Book That Incited a Worldwide Fear of Overpopulation (Charles C. Mann, January 2018, SMITHSONIAN MAGAZINE)
Ehrlich, now 85, told me recently that the book's main contribution was to make population control "acceptable" as "a topic to debate." But the book did far more than that. It gave a huge jolt to the nascent environmental movement and fueled an anti-population-growth crusade that led to human rights abuses around the world. [...]
Consider the opening scene of The Population Bomb. It describes a cab ride that Ehrlich and his family experienced in Delhi. In the "ancient taxi," its seats "hopping with fleas," the Ehrlichs entered "a crowded slum area."The streets seemed alive with people. People eating, people washing, people sleeping. People visiting, arguing, and screaming. People thrust their hands through the taxi window, begging. People defecating and urinating. People clinging to buses. People herding animals. People, people, people, people. . . . [S]ince that night, I've known the feel of overpopulation.The Ehrlichs took the cab ride in 1966. How many people lived in Delhi then? A bit more than 2.8 million, according to the United Nations. By comparison, the 1966 population of Paris was about 8 million. No matter how carefully one searches through archives, it is not easy to find expressions of alarm about how the Champs-Élysées was "alive with people." Instead, Paris in 1966 was an emblem of elegance and sophistication.
Parisians were white.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 7, 2018 4:52 PM
