THE IN-KINDEST CUT OF ALL:

The group, Common Cause, said the Department of Justice and the Federal Election Commission should investigate the $130,000 payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in October 2016 by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen. It said the payment may have been an in-kind contribution, which would violate several campaign finance laws.





Because the payment reportedly was made about a month before voters headed to the polls, it could be seen as a campaign "expenditure" that affected the election's outcome in Trump's favor, according to the complaint.