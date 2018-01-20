January 20, 2018
THE DISORGANIZED CRIME FAMILY:
Deutsche Bank flags 'suspicious transactions' tied to Kushners: report (JOHN BOWDEN, 01/19/18, The Hill)
A bank account tied to President Trump's son-in-law and aide Jared Kushner has been flagged by officials at Deutsche Bank for "suspicious transactions," according to a German business magazine.Officials at the German bank told Manager Magazin, as reported by English-language outlets, that a review of company accounts related to the Kushner family was sent to a German bank regulator for further investigation. Information may also be released to special counsel Robert Mueller's federal probe.
