January 20, 2018

THE DISORGANIZED CRIME FAMILY:

Deutsche Bank flags 'suspicious transactions' tied to Kushners: report (JOHN BOWDEN, 01/19/18, The Hill)

A bank account tied to President Trump's son-in-law and aide Jared Kushner has been flagged by officials at Deutsche Bank for "suspicious transactions," according to a German business magazine.

Officials at the German bank told Manager Magazin, as reported by English-language outlets, that a review of company accounts related to the Kushner family was sent to a German bank regulator for further investigation. Information may also be released to special counsel Robert Mueller's federal probe. 

Posted by at January 20, 2018 8:16 AM

  

« KNOWING YOUR ALLIES: | Main | COMIC GOLD: »