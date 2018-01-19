January 19, 2018
THE ANTI-AMERICAN PRESIDENT:
Public backs legal status for immigrants brought to U.S. illegally as children, but not a bigger border wall (ALEC TYSON, 1/19/18, Pew Research)
The American public has clear-cut opinions on both issues at the center of the current debate on immigration policy. A large majority (74%) favors granting permanent legal status to immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally when they were children, but 60% oppose a proposal to "substantially expand the wall along the U.S. border with Mexico" - a longtime goal of President Donald Trump.
Donald is an aberration.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 19, 2018 6:16 PM