THE ALT-RIGHT LOVES WIELDING NOOSES:





Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon broke some bad news to House investigators Tuesday, announcing that the White House had invoked executive privilege to keep him from answering many of their questions.





But executive privilege--the president's right to keep certain information from the public so he can have frank conversations with aides--will not keep Steve Bannon from sharing information with special counsel Robert Mueller's team, according to a person familiar with the situation.





"Mueller will hear everything Bannon has to say," said the source, who is familiar with Bannon's thinking.