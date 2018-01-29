THAT'S MOEPHOBIC!

It's no accident that this latest attempt to discredit the FBI and distract the public is happening at the same time special counsel Robert Mueller's probe appears to be picking up steam - and focusing on possible obstruction of justice by the president.





Reports this week say that Mueller's team has interviewed former FBI Director James Comey - fired by Trump over the Russia probe - and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the investigation. Reports also say that Mueller wants to soon interview Trump about the dismissal of Comey, as well as the firing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is cooperating with investigators. [...]





Nunes of Tulare is sheltered in a relatively safe Republican district, and may believe he will pay no political price for unfairly attacking law enforcement and protecting Trump. But his performance as chairman of the highly sensitive House Intelligence Committee has been nothing short of embarrassing.





Instead of taking Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election seriously and leading an impartial and bipartisan inquiry, Nunes has colluded with the White House. Last March, Nunes said he'd seen secret intelligence reports backing Trump's claims that President Barack Obama had "wiretapped" his offices, but it turned out the documents came from the administration.





The blowback forced Nunes to step away from the Russia investigation. But he never fully recused himself and after the Republican-controlled House Ethics Committee in December cleared him of disclosing classified information, he raised his profile again.