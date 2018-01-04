January 4, 2018
THAT HARDLY SEEMS FAIR TO THE TRUMPBOTS...:
Trump abolishes controversial commission studying alleged voter fraud (John Wagner, January 3, 2017, Washington Post)
President Trump on Wednesday announced that he is disbanding a controversial panel studying alleged voter fraud that became mired in multiple federal lawsuits and faced resistance from states that accused it of overreach.The decision is a major setback for Trump, who created the commission last year in response to his claim, for which he provided no proof, that he lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 because of millions of illegally cast ballots.
...who swallowed this fraud nonsense whole.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 4, 2018 6:26 AM