January 8, 2018
THANKS, HERITAGE!:
In states that didn't expand Medicaid, hospital closures have spiked (CASEY ROSS, JANUARY 8, 2018, STAT)
In recent years Obamacare's Medicaid expansion has created a financial fault line in American health care. Hospitals in states that enacted the expansion got a wave of newly insured patients, while those in states that rejected it were left with large numbers of uninsured individuals.A new study released Monday reports a crucial consequence of that divide: Nonexpansion states have suffered a significant increase in hospital closures. States that expanded benefits, on the other hand, saw their rate of closures decline.
