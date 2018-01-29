THANKS, DONALD!:





The team surveyed 423 people in early 2017, right before and then about a week after Trump signed the executive order. The study's authors concluded that the media backlash to the ban and the national conversation it prompted caused many participants to reevaluate their views. More than 30 percent of participants said they felt more negatively about the ban a week after its announcement than they did in the days leading up to it.





This is striking in part because, according to the study's authors, sudden significant shifts in public opinion tend to be rare. Second, those whose views shifted most radically were those who cited their identity as Americans as a major part of their self-conception overall. This suggests that public debate that centered on the Muslim ban being "un-American," or otherwise counter to American values of openness and hospitality toward foreigners, had contributed to this shift. Write the study's authors:





In the hours and days after the executive order was signed we also demonstrated that the information environment -- which overwhelmingly focused on the ban above other news events and executive orders -- painted the ban, to some degree, as inherently un-American. Challenges to the ban were numerous, with protesters, media commentators, and elites repeatedly and openly critiquing it as fundamentally incompatible with core American values.





In other words, when challenged by what the paper's authors describe as a media atmosphere focusing on what it "means" to be American, respondents generally found that "Americanness" meant inclusivity, not isolation.