THANKS, DONALD:

Republican lawmakers in a half-dozen states are launching fresh efforts to expand Medicaid, the nation's health insurance program for the poor, as party holdouts who had blocked the expansion say they're now open to it because of Trump administration guidelines allowing states to impose new requirements that program recipients work to get benefits.





In Utah, a Republican legislator working with the GOP governor says he hopes to pass a Medicaid expansion plan with work requirements within the year. In Idaho, a conservative lawmaker who steadfastly opposed Medicaid expansion in the past says the new requirements make him more open to the idea. And in Wyoming, a Republican senator who previously opposed expansion -- a key part of President Barack Obama's health-care law -- says he's ready to take another look at fellow Republicans' expansion efforts in his state. [...]





The new Trump administration rules may also shake up the balance of power in state-level struggles over Medicaid expansion. Thirty-two states and the District have expanded Medicaid since the Affordable Care Act was enacted, giving health care to approximately 13 million additional people. (Maine voters approved a Medicaid expansion in a November ballot referendum, but it has not yet taken effect.)