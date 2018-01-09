January 9, 2018

THANKS, DONALD!:

TRUMP'S APPOINTEES MAY HAVE JUST BANKRUPTED BIG COAL (NICOLE GOODKIND, 1/9/18, Newsweek)

The coal industry says that thousands of miners will lose their livelihoods and hundreds of thousands could lose their pensions and healthcare, thanks to a ruling by an obscure energy panel that defied President Donald Trump.

The Federal Energy Regulation Committee, a group of regulators comprised mostly of Trump appointees, rejected a request by the Department of Energy to prop up coal and nuclear power plants with a new rule that would underwrite some fuel costs.

Hard to believe we could find a more status quo president than the UR, but we managed it.

Posted by at January 9, 2018 5:14 PM

  

« PAULINE KAEL IN PANTS: | Main | INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE: »