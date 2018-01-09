January 9, 2018
THANKS, DONALD!:
TRUMP'S APPOINTEES MAY HAVE JUST BANKRUPTED BIG COAL (NICOLE GOODKIND, 1/9/18, Newsweek)
The coal industry says that thousands of miners will lose their livelihoods and hundreds of thousands could lose their pensions and healthcare, thanks to a ruling by an obscure energy panel that defied President Donald Trump.The Federal Energy Regulation Committee, a group of regulators comprised mostly of Trump appointees, rejected a request by the Department of Energy to prop up coal and nuclear power plants with a new rule that would underwrite some fuel costs.
Hard to believe we could find a more status quo president than the UR, but we managed it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 9, 2018 5:14 PM