January 2, 2018
THANKS, DONALD!:
Most of the U.S. will be below freezing all day Tuesday (The Week, 1/02/18)
Many parts of the Midwest rang in the new year with record-low temperatures on Monday, and Tuesday won't provide much relief. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill advisories from Texas to New England on Tuesday, and temperatures in more than half of the U.S. won't get up to 32 degrees, CBS News meteorologist Danielle Niles reports.
32? How about up to zero.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 2, 2018 1:47 PM