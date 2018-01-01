THANKS, DONALD:

[I]f we could find an economist who didn't know that there was an election in 2016, and showed her the economic data for the past couple of years, she would have no clue that something drastic happened:









For that matter, economic developments in the U.S. during Trump's first year were remarkably similar to developments in other advanced countries. Europe, in particular, has at least for now emerged from the shadow of the euro crisis, and is steadily growing - if you take its lower population growth into account, it's doing a bit better than the US:









So we're living in an era of political turmoil and economic calm.