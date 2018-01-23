January 23, 2018

THANKS CHUCK:

U.S. funding deal keep stocks bulls on the charge (Marc Jones, 1/23/18, Reuters)

The International Monetary Fund revised up its global growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 to 3.9 percent, which would be the highest since 2011. There was also a lift from Japan as its central bank said it would keep its stimulus flowing.

"We should not confuse a mature bull market with a decrepit one," Goldman Sachs said in its 2018 outlook to clients.

"For the first time in a decade, the major economies of the world are all expanding at the same time, providing a foundation for global profits that fundamentally support risk assets."

Posted by at January 23, 2018 6:07 AM

  

« THE IN-KINDEST CUT OF ALL: | Main | NOT LEGAL, NOT ILLEGAL: »