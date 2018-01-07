January 7, 2018
THANK YOU, MADAME PRESIDENT:
Nikki Haley downplays Trump's suggestion of negotiations with Kim Jong Un (Bonnie Kristian, 1/07/18, The Week)
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday downplayed the import of President Trump's Saturday indication he is willing to directly negotiate with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if certain prerequisites are met."There is no turnaround" in Washington's position on North Korea, Haley said in an interview on ABC's This Week.
Refusing to even acknowledge Donald's existence and staying away from Washington is keeping her the only one untainted by the moral cesspit.
