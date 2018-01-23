TEACHING BEAUREGARD ABOUT OBSTRUCTION:





The tension over McCabe and other high-level FBI officials who served during James B. Comey's tenure has reached the White House, where counsel Donald McGahn has sought to mediate the issue, these people said.





As Sessions tried to push Wray to make personnel changes, Wray conveyed his frustration to the attorney general, these people said. Sessions then discussed the matter with McGahn, who advised him to ease off, which he did, these people said. [...]





On Monday night, Comey appeared to cheer the news that Wray was standing up to the administration, tweeting: "Good to read reports of people standing up for what they believe in."