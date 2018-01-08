January 8, 2018
TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:
Seattle's sugary drink tax nearly doubles cost of Gatorade (Travis Pittman , January 08, 2018, KING5)
Jason Mercier from Washington Policy Center, which opposed the tax, shot a photo from inside a Seattle Costco that showed the price for a Gatorade 35-bottle variety pack was $15.99. That is until you add the new tax, which bumps it up by $10.34 for a total of $26.33. [...]The city says the tax is expected to raise $15 million in its first year.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 8, 2018 3:36 PM