STILL GOT THAT 14% CORE!:





A plurality of Americans (48%) perceive Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election to be fair. 28% do not think it is, and a notable 23% are unsure. By nearly three to one, Democrats (72%) are more likely than Republicans (26%) to consider the probe to be fair. In fact, half of Republicans (50%) say the investigation is not fair.





More than two-thirds of Americans (68%) think Mueller should be allowed to finish his investigation. Only 14% think he should be fired, and 18% are unsure. Bipartisan agreement exists. 76% of Democrats, 71% of independents, and 59% of Republicans think Mueller should see the investigation to its conclusion.





More than four in ten Americans (42%) have little or no knowledge of Robert Mueller.



