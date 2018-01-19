STEELE WENT TOO EASY (profanity alert):

Daniels was serious enough about running that she embarked on a May 2009 "listening tour" of the state and held discussions with local political consultants. Those conversations included coming up with possible campaign contributors. According to a May 8, 2009, email written by an operative advising Daniels, who asked not to be identified, Daniels at one point scrolled through her cellphone contacts to provide her consultants with a list of names. The email noted that the potential donors included Steve Hirsch, the founder of an adult entertainment company; Theresa Flynt, the daughter of Hustler's Larry Flynt; Frazier Boyd, the owner of a strip club chain; and Jenna Jameson, the so-called "Queen of Porn." Also on the list: Donald Trump.





This email was sent to Andrea Dubé, a Democratic political consultant based in New Orleans. In response, Dubé expressed surprise that Daniels was friendly with Trump. "Donald Trump?" she wrote. "In her cell phone?"





"Yep," the other consultant replied. "She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching 'shark week.' Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine."





Dubé and the other consultant confirmed to Mother Jones they exchanged these emails.





The campaign consultant who wrote the email to Dubé tells Mother Jones that Daniels said the spanking came during a series of sexual and romantic encounters with Trump and that it involved a copy of Forbes with Trump on the cover.





A fall 2006 cover of Forbes does feature Trump and two of his children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka.



