SHE HIRED THE MONEY:





DISTRAUGHT and broken, Melania Trump told her husband she simply could not bear the pressure of being First Lady, according to the sensational book that has laid the White House bare.





"Is this the future?" the "inconsolable" ex-model reportedly asked mogul Donald after the publication of nude pictures taken early in her career.





She then told him she "wouldn't be able to take it", according to the explosive work, Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House, by author Michael Wolff.





But Trump, who the book claims was "chronically unfaithful", calmed her down, assuring her that what she saw as a nightmare would be over soon.





At that stage he was still just running for the top office and he made his wife "a solemn guarantee: There was simply no way he would win".





According the book, he urged: "Just a little longer . . . it would all be over in November."