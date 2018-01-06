SHE HIRED THE MONEY:

January 6, 2018

THE LOST LADY 'Inconsolable' Melania Trump couldn't cope with marriage to 'chronically unfaithful' President according to shocking White House book Fire and Fury (Grant Rollings, 6th January 2018, The Sun)

DISTRAUGHT and broken, Melania Trump told her husband  she simply could not bear the pressure of being First Lady, according to the sensational  book that has laid  the White House bare.

"Is this the future?" the "inconsolable" ex-model reportedly asked mogul Donald after the publication of nude pictures taken early in her career.

She then told him she "wouldn't be able to take it", according to the explosive work, Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House, by author Michael Wolff.

But Trump, who the book claims was "chronically unfaithful", calmed her down, assuring  her that what she saw as a nightmare would be over soon.

At that stage he was still just running for the top office and he made his wife "a solemn  guarantee: There was simply no way he would win".

According the book, he urged: "Just a little longer . . . it would all be over in November."

