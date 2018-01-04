SELLERS' REMORSE:





Didn't we fight a war so Americans didn't have to bend a knee to the Queen? Yet we still do it, either in person (like Meghan Markle) or on the telly (by worshipping The Crown). Every time you hear "that's such a good show" or "I love the clothes" or "the settings are spectacular," it's a subtle wish for kings, a denial of democracy, a longing for the return of our colonial masters.