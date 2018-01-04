January 4, 2018
SELLERS' REMORSE:
'The Crown' on Netflix: Why Are Americans Still So Obsessed With British Royalty? (Neal Pollack, Jan 4, 2018, Decider)
Didn't we fight a war so Americans didn't have to bend a knee to the Queen? Yet we still do it, either in person (like Meghan Markle) or on the telly (by worshipping The Crown). Every time you hear "that's such a good show" or "I love the clothes" or "the settings are spectacular," it's a subtle wish for kings, a denial of democracy, a longing for the return of our colonial masters.
England, it need hardly be pointed out, is a democracy. Americans just recognize that it improves upon our by retaining the monarchy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 4, 2018 1:38 PM
