January 4, 2018

SELLERS' REMORSE:

'The Crown' on Netflix: Why Are Americans Still So Obsessed With British Royalty? (Neal Pollack, Jan 4, 2018, Decider)

Didn't we fight a war so Americans didn't have to bend a knee to the Queen? Yet we still do it, either in person (like Meghan Markle) or on the telly (by worshipping The Crown). Every time you hear "that's such a good show" or "I love the clothes" or "the settings are spectacular," it's a subtle wish for kings, a denial of democracy, a longing for the return of our colonial masters.

England, it need hardly be pointed out, is a democracy.  Americans just recognize that it improves upon our by retaining the monarchy.

