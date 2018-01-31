REFORMING FROM STRENGTH:

"The Iranian nation will never give up Imam Khomeini's legacy: Islamism and Republicanism. Return is impossible," Rohani said during a visit to the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of Iran's Islamic republic, near Tehran.





"As long as people love the culture of Islam and love their Iran and safeguard their national unity, no superpower can change the path of this nation," he also said, referring to the United States.





Rohani also hinted that popular support was at risk if the Iranian establishment did not listen to angry protests that have swept the country in recent weeks.





"All officials of the country should have a listening ear for people's demands and wishes," he said.