January 10, 2018
PSSSSST...ANNE FRANK IS IN THE ATTIC...:
Israel is paying its citizens to help deport asylum seekers (Rosie Perper , 1/10/18, Business Insider)
Israel will offer a cash reward to civilians who temporarily join a new government unit created to deport its asylum seekers, Haaretz has reported.The Population and Immigration Authority published a notice on Sunday that it will offer up to a 30,000 shekel bonus ($8,700) to citizens who become "inspectors" for the unit that manages asylum requests.
