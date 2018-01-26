PLEASE LET ME BACK IN!:





The globalists are rubbing off on President Trump.

In Davos for the World Economic Forum on Thursday, the protectionist president signaled a willingness to rethink his opposition to NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, two trade pacts that he has loudly opposed both as a candidate and president.









Fun watching him try to get the other kids to play with him, once it turned out they didn't need him.



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 26, 2018 6:43 PM

