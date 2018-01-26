January 26, 2018

PLEASE LET ME BACK IN!:

Among the Globalists in Davos, Trump Warms to NAFTA and TPP (Adam K. Raymond, 1/26/18, New York)

The globalists are rubbing off on President Trump.

In Davos for the World Economic Forum on Thursday, the protectionist president signaled a willingness to rethink his opposition to NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, two trade pacts that he has loudly opposed both as a candidate and president.


Fun watching him try to get the other kids to play with him, once it turned out they didn't need him.

