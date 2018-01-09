PLEASE CUT OUT PAGES 465-470 FROM VOLUME C...:

[C]onway was one of the key Trump aides who helped secure Wolff's exclusive access to the White House in the first place. In other words, Conway helped Wolff write a book that completely trashes Trump.





Appearing on "Morning Joe" on Monday and speaking with Mike Barnicle, Wolff confirmed that it was Conway and Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon who opened doors for him:





BARNICLE: Who was the original contact for you to get you into the White House?





WOLFF: Beyond Trump himself who was completely, you know, "Sure." It seemed like he didn't care that much. But then it was Bannon and Kellyanne.





This isn't surprising. "He was seen having lunch at the fading Manhattan media power lunch joint Michael's with special counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, which turned heads even at a restaurant known for star sightings," Buzzfeed reported last winter, when Wolff was angling for White House access.





As for the contents of the finished book, Wolff did Conway no favors either, portraying her as someone who was privately aware of the Trump administration absurdities, but who publicly cheered them on:





In private, in the Off position, she seemed to regard Trump as a figure of exhausting exaggeration or even absurdity--or, at least, if you regarded him that way, she seemed to suggest that she might, too. She illustrated her opinion of her boss with a whole series of facial expressions: eyes rolling, mouth agape, head snapping back. But in the On position, she metamorphosed into believer, protector, defender, and handler.





At times, Conway's fulsome defense of Trump last year was too much even for some top aides to take, according to Wolff, and she was temporarily taken off the air.