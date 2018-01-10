PEOPLE HAVE A DIFFICULT TIME ACCEPTING...:

President Donald Trump is intelligent, American voters say 53 - 44 percent, one of his lowest scores since Inauguration day, but voters say 69 - 28 percent that he is not level-headed and 57 - 40 percent that he is not fit to serve as president, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today. [...]





President Trump's grades on most character traits are down significantly since his first post-inaugural poll January 26, 2017, as voters say:





63 - 34 percent that he is not honest;

59 - 39 percent that he does not have good leadership skills;

59 - 38 percent, that he does not care about average Americans;

59 - 39 percent that he is a strong person;

65 - 32 percent that he does not share their values.