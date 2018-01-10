January 10, 2018
PEOPLE HAVE A DIFFICULT TIME ACCEPTING...:
Trump Is Intelligent, But Not Fit Or Level-Headed (Quinnipiac University Polling, 1/10/18)
President Donald Trump is intelligent, American voters say 53 - 44 percent, one of his lowest scores since Inauguration day, but voters say 69 - 28 percent that he is not level-headed and 57 - 40 percent that he is not fit to serve as president, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today. [...]President Trump's grades on most character traits are down significantly since his first post-inaugural poll January 26, 2017, as voters say:63 - 34 percent that he is not honest;59 - 39 percent that he does not have good leadership skills;59 - 38 percent, that he does not care about average Americans;59 - 39 percent that he is a strong person;65 - 32 percent that he does not share their values.
...wealth is not a function of intelligence.
