PENCE, NONE THE WISER:





After calling Trump's rhetoric "hurtful, dehumanizing, visceral, guttural [and] ugly" Watson proclaimed, "I stand today as your Pastor to vehemently denounce and reject any such characterizations of the nations of Africa and of our brothers and sisters in Haiti."





"Whoever made such a statement, and whoever used such a visceral, disrespectful, dehumanizing adjective to characterize the nations of Africa, whoever -- do you hear me, Church? --whoever said it is wrong, and they ought to be held accountable."





To those from Haiti and Africa, Watson said, "I, as your Pastor, and your Metropolitan family, will stand shoulder to shoulder, heart to heart, and breast to breast with you as we acknowledge your worth, your dignity, your humanness."





"I think the best way to honor Dr. King's legacy," Watson said, "is to speak up for, and stand up for, the values for which he spoke and stood. And the main value Dr. King stood for is the value of love." [...]





According to WUSA9, "The Vice President reportedly became visibly red-faced at times throughout the speech."





Meanwhile, other worshippers in the church "rose out of their seats in support."





Faced with the real lessons of King's uplifting use of his Christian faith to call for equal justice in America, and Watson's righteous condemnation of Trump's hateful rhetoric, Pence had no response but shamed silence.



