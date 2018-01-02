PAGING ZENO:

Velodyne is slashing the price of what the company describes as its most popular lidar sensor, the VLP-16 Puck, in half. Given that lidar is among the most expensive components of self-driving cars, the price reduction could help facilitate widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles.





When it first went on sale in 2016, the VLP-16 Puck retailed for around $8,000, so customers will now pay about $4,000 for one. A single VLP-16 can scan 360 degrees around a vehicle, at a range of up to 100 meters (328 feet). Even before the price cut, the VLP-16 was positioned as a more cost-effective alternative to Velodyne's higher-performance VLP-32 Ultra Puck, HDL-32 and HDL-64, both of which offer more capability. The HDL-64, for example, emits four times the number of lasers as the VLP-16.