January 21, 2018
OUR CLINTONITES:
Why Are Social Conservatives Silent on Trump's Porn-Star Affair? (Jonah Goldberg, January 18, 2018, National Review)
To be fair, much of the Left eschews even the notion of sexual mores, so they weren't being hypocritical about Bill's predation.It seems to me there are just two reasons why so many former professional finger-waggers refuse to do the minimal work necessary to protect their credibility. First, the president is incredibly thin-skinned and demands not only loyalty but flattery. Any criticism is seen as a betrayal. Second, the Trump base largely sees it the same way. It's a right-wing version of virtue signaling, or really, MAGA-signaling. If you're on board with Trump, you need to be all in. Can't have one foot on the Trump train. It's reminiscent of how Steve Bannon went around bragging that real MAGA-ers didn't flinch during "Billy Bush weekend." It's of a piece with the fact that you can vote 100 percent in favor of the "Trump agenda" but if you criticize Trump, you're a traitor. But if you vote against the Trump agenda but flatter the president, you'll be fine. It's why so much of the energy on the pro-Trump Right is channeled into the hypocrisy of liberals who also said sh**, or who defended adulterers, etc. Fine, many prominent liberals are hypocrites for suddenly caring about such things. But many prominent conservatives are hypocrites for suddenly not caring.
