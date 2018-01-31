OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:





The Cabinet Files is one of the biggest breaches of cabinet security in Australian history and the story of their release is as gripping as it is alarming and revealing.





It begins at a second-hand shop in Canberra, where ex-government furniture is sold off cheaply.





The deals can be even cheaper when the items in question are two heavy filing cabinets to which no-one can find the keys.





They were purchased for small change and sat unopened for some months until the locks were attacked with a drill.





Inside was the trove of documents now known as The Cabinet Files.





The thousands of pages reveal the inner workings of five separate governments and span nearly a decade.





Nearly all the files are classified, some as "top secret" or "AUSTEO", which means they are to be seen by Australian eyes only.





But the ex-government furniture sale was not limited to Australians -- anyone could make a purchase.





And had they been inclined, there was nothing stopping them handing the contents to a foreign agent or government.





The Australian Federal Police (AFP) lost nearly 400 national security files in five years, according to a secret government stocktake contained in The Cabinet Files.





The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet regularly audits all government departments and agencies that have access to the classified documents to ensure they are securely stored.





The missing documents are not the same files the ABC has obtained.