ONE STEP CLOSER TO KNOWING:

Crucially, McConnell signaled a willingness to hold a vote even without sign-off from President Trump, whose shifting positions on immigration have made him a completely unreliable negotiating partner. "For the first time, we have the majority leader move off of 'we can only move something if the president agrees,' " said Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, a Republican who backs the immigration proposal and switched to a "yes" vote after McConnell made his promise.