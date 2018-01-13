January 13, 2018
OKAY, THERE IS ONE THREAT TO BASEBALL'S STATUS AS THE NATIONAL PASTIME...:
Check out this web game where all you do is dunk on Donald Trump over and over again (Nick Statt, Jan 12, 2018, The Verge)
One brave soul went ahead and distilled the United States' new national pastime into a simple web game in which you slam dunk over President Donald Trump over and over again until you simply lose interest in the activity.
We need an add-on where Bob Mueller is Kermit Washington.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 13, 2018 7:11 AM