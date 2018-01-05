January 5, 2018
OF COURSE NAZIS HATE TRAINS:
Neo-Nazi Terrorist Tried To Derail Amtrak Train (Newsweek, January 5, 2018)
A 26-year-old white man who attempted to commit a terror attack on an Amtrak train in rural Nebraska also attended the doomed "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August on the white supremacist side, according to a court document.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 5, 2018 6:52 AM
« THROWING A REINCE IN THE WORKS: | Main | THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS A LAWSUIT HE ISN'T EAGER TO LOSE: »