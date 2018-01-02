January 2, 2018

OBVIOUSLY HE DOESN'T UNDERSTAND THE dEEP sTATE:

White House: Trump doesn't think "entire" Justice Dept. is Deep State (Erica Pandey, 1/02/18, Axios)

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to a string of President Trump's tweets from Tuesday morning. [...]

On Trump's "Deep State" tweet: "Obviously the president does not believe the entire Justice Department is part of that [the Deep State]."

All three branches, the Press and the American people are the Deep State, which is why he's been held in check so comprehensively.

Posted by at January 2, 2018 6:30 PM

  

« THE REGULATORY PRESIDENT: | Main | MORE REFORM, FASTER: »