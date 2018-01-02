OBVIOUSLY HE DOESN'T UNDERSTAND THE dEEP sTATE:





Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to a string of President Trump's tweets from Tuesday morning. [...]

On Trump's "Deep State" tweet: "Obviously the president does not believe the entire Justice Department is part of that [the Deep State]."





All three branches, the Press and the American people are the Deep State, which is why he's been held in check so comprehensively.



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 2, 2018 6:30 PM

