January 23, 2018
OBSTRUCTION IS THE LOWEST HANGING FRUIT:
Comey was reportedly interviewed by special counsel investigators in 2017 (DEBRA CASSENS WEISS, JANUARY 23, 2018, ABA Journal)
Special counsel investigators reportedly interviewed fired FBI director James Comey last year about the memos he wrote describing meetings with President Donald Trump. [...]Comey has described the memos in testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The memos said that Trump had asked Comey for his loyalty, had said former national security adviser Michael Flynn was a good guy, and had said he hoped Comey could see his way to letting go of the investigation into Flynn's contacts with Russians.
Special counsel reportedly seeks to interview Trump about Flynn and Comey ousters (DEBRA CASSENS WEISS, JANUARY 23, 2018, ABA Journal).
Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly seeking to interview President Donald Trump about his decisions to fire national security adviser Michael Flynn and FBI director James Comey, according to a report by the Washington Post. [...]According to the Post, the developments indicate that Mueller's investigation "is intensifying its focus on possible efforts by the president or others to obstruct or blunt the special counsel's probe."Flynn is reportedly cooperating after pleading guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.Investigators who spoke with Comey reportedly asked about memos the then-FBI director wrote about his meetings with Trump, according to coverage on Tuesday by the New York Times. Comey has previously said his memos described Trump's request for his loyalty and the president's question about whether Comey could let go of the investigation into Flynn's contacts with Russians.
Not only has Donald previously admitted in public that he fired Comey to obstruct the investigation and knew Flynn had lied to the FBI when he insisted Comey should drop the investigation, he's highly likely to perjure himself repeatedly in any interview.
