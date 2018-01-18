NOW YOU MADE HIM THROW ALL THE TOYS OUT OF HIS PRAM:

[T]rump associates said the president was furious with his chief of staff both for what he said and for the tone he used, which Trump thought made it appear he was a child who had to be managed.





One Trump associate who spoke to the president Wednesday night said Trump thought Kelly's comments made him look bad and like he was giving in to Democrats.





The president, this person said, particularly disliked the word "uninformed" that appeared in news reports and has chafed for weeks at the characterization of himself as not intelligent and flighty in the best-selling book about his presidency by Michael Wolff.